Tanzania: Simba's Membership System Turns Digital

SIMBA SC said they are in the final stages to come up with the modern digital database system which will enable the club to get the real number of the members and supporters countrywide.

This was revealed yesterday by the club's Director of Membership and Fans, Hashim Mbaga who said once completed, the exercise will accelerate the club's notion of turning members and fans into potential customers.

"We want to end the usual format of just predicting how many members and fans Simba has at the moment that is why this modern system has been created to know the exact number of Simba fans and members".

"The first phase will see the club going on the ground to verify active members of the club in terms of their photos, contact numbers and how much they are yet to pay the club as far as their membership requirements are concerned.

"The second phase will be verifying all Simba branches available in the country which will also help us to determine the real number of our branches while those which are yet to be registered should do so immediately," he said.

He added that the digital database system will also simplify communication between the club and its members such that a message from the club will be directly accessed by the targeted members and likewise, if a member has something to say, it will reach the club leaders without any difficulties.

"For a longtime, we have been preaching that we want to transform our members and fans into customers and that can never be achieved if the club hardly knows their exact numbers plus those who are active and inactive," he said.

One of the priorities which were declared by Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza on the day he was unveiled as the club's new CEO was to capitalise the huge fan base of the club by turning them into customers.

"I have been following Simba for a longtime and understand that they have a big number of followers who simply should be turned to potential customers as another revenue generation to help in smooth running of the club," he said.

Simba remain at the top of the Mainland Premier League after pocketing 71 points in their 28-game outings and look they certain to retain the title for third consecutive season.

Moreover, the Msimbazi Street giants have scored more goals (63) in their 23 wins and have conceded a few goals (15) than any other team in the 20-team league marathon.

Again, Simba is the only club that stamped the lowest number of draws. They have only drawn twice after 28-game outings which signify that the Reds have had a smooth ride this season.