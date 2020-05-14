Tanzania: 8,477 Industries Formed By Feb

AN assessment made by the government on the implementation of a directive to have 100 industries in every region countrywide shows that as of February, 2020, about 8,477 of them had been established in 26 regions.

The industries were established since the fifth phase government took over in 2015, according to the assessment made by the Ministry of Trade and Industries in collaboration with the Ministry of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG).

The government issued the new statistics for industries in the country when responding to a question posed by Mbulu Urban Member of Parliament (MP), Zacharia Isaay in a written response.

The Mbulu Urban MP asked: "In ensuring that the government attains its ambitious dream of an industrial economy, when will an assessment for a directive to have 100 industries in every region will be done?"

Responding, the ministry said out of 8,477 industries, big industries were 201, medium were 460, small industries were 3,406 while the smallest were 4,410.

The ministry further said that in collaboration with RALG and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the government had prepared a robust assessment plan for 2020/2021 Industrial Mapping.

"The exercise will also involve a plan for assessment of a directive for 100 industries in every region; the number of industries as well as assessment on employment opportunities, revenue and technology being offered," said the ministry, adding that the assessment will also ensure that raw materials used in such industries were obtained locally.

The ministry assured the MP that in collaboration with other public institutions and the private sector, it would continue implementing various strategies to have more industries in a bid to attain the country's dream to have a middle income economy by 2025.