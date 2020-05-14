Malawi: Masks4AllMalawi Advocates for Voluntary Universal Masks Usage

As part of its mission to achieve Voluntary Universal Mask Usage (VUMU) within Malawi, #Masks4AllMalawi has produced 4.4 million masks earmarked for distribution by the end of this week.

Zilanie addressing the media Two of the tailors: Tadala (L) and Thom A cross section of the media present at the function Dr Gama Bandawe displaying a Covid-19 guidelines flyer Media interviews

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, #Masks4AllMalawi Head of Partnerships and Outreach

Zilanie Gondwe said the campaign estimates to make and distribute Made-in-Malawi Community Masks to the total population of 19 million.

"The speed at which VUMU will be achieved depends on the amount of funding that the campaign achieves, but the projected range is between 2 and 3 weeks," Gondwe said.

According to #Masks4AllMalawi, speed is of the essence in this race-for-life against the fast-spreading deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus and the sooner Universal Mask Usage ("UMU") is achieved the more citizens will be saved from COVID-19.

"The campaign argues that the faster we achieve UMU, the larger the proportion of us that can avoid infection. Such avoidance can effectively boost the healthcare system's capacity to care for those suffering from COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 cases," Gondwe emphasised.

#Masks4AllMalawi Chief Medical Virologist Campaign, Dr. Gama Petulo Bandawe urged the general public to embrace the culture of wearing masks, saying it is the highest level of love and selflessness.

"There are different types of masks. There is N95 and surgical masks which are mainly used in hospitals. We are advocating for these fabric masks to be worn to prevent direct transmission of the virus through droplets," Bandawe reiterated.

He added,"#Masks4AllMalawi advocates for Universal Mask Usage ("UMU") by people when in public areas as an important part of a comprehensive overall strategy. This is not because it has been comprehensively tested in relation to the outbreak of COVID-19, but rather on the basis of the precautionary principle, i.e. the principle that emphasises a maximum of caution when scientific knowledge is lacking.

"In a resource-challenged environment such as that in Malawi, this principle is even more important as other interventions may not be available to all and health care capacity is limited. We won't find absolute evidence now that UMU works, but it is worth doing at this moment of the global crisis."

In line with the made-in-Malawi concept, the campaign has incorporated over 5 thousand tailors from across the country.

Present at the function, were Chitedze based secondary school teacher Thom Phiri who has produced 40 thousand masks and Bunda student Tadala Banda who has produced 3000 masks in two weeks.