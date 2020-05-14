Namibia: NPL Faces Club Revolt

The Namibia Football Association is "perusing" a notice from eight clubs intending to renounce their Namibia Premier League membership and form a breakaway elite division.

The clubs on Tuesday expressed gross dissatisfaction with the NPL executive committee's conduct and requested the NFA to commission an alternative premier division.

The eight clubs, Blue Waters, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Civics, Citizens and Young African, distanced themselves from all court cases brought against the NFA by the NPL.

Young African have a pending case over their demotion by the NPL to the first division, before the NFA appeals committee.

The aggrieved clubs believe their stance is "the only way to save the elite league of the country".

Having already lost High Court and Supreme Court applications against the NFA for a combined N$600 000 in legal fees, the NPL has to pay about N$800 000 by tomorrow for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to proceed with their case against the NFA.

On Monday, the NPL applied for legal aid from CAS, which still has to announce whether it will grant the request.

The costly legal battle, which the clubs project will cost in excess of N$2 million, "will render the NPL factually bankrupt and insolvent".

The cash-strapped NPL announced last week it will slash staff salaries by 50%, while it has not received its final N$15 million sponsorship allocation due to the continued inactivity dating back to the end of May last year.

"Yes we received a letter from clubs who indicated they want to resign from the NPL. We are perusing the contents and then we will see what course of action to take," acting secretary general Franco Cosmos told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

The clubs argue the continued disregard by the executive committee for the NPL board of governors (BoG) has not only placed the NPL in a perilous financial situation but undermines the organisation's structure and standing.

"We are therefore united as the eight clubs to resign from the NPL, which has become not only a disgrace to be associated with, but also a constitutional burden because of leaders who either do not understand or do not respect the constitution of the very institution they lead," the clubs said in their letter to the NFA.

"The favourable consideration of this request will serve to eliminate the endless fights between the NFA and NPL, which further serves to frustrate and hold the development and growth of the game of football hostage," they said.

The revolting NPL members requested that the NFA, in accordance with Article 18 of the NFA Statutes, help form a new elite league in which they will be allowed to retain their top flight statuses.

"Direct resignations to the NPL" will be effected in the coming days, the clubs said.

The NPL is contesting the NFA's Fifa-endorsed directive that there be no relegation from or promotion to the top flight for the 2019/20 season in the absence of football in the first and second divisions during 2018/19.

The NPL declared a national dispute between itself and the NFA's Normalisation Committee in July 2019 and called the Namibia Sports Commission to act as an arbiter in the case.

However, the national sports governing body instructed the NPL to find a solution to its grievance within the NFA's non-existent remedial structures at the time.

The NPL took the NFA to the High Court in November last year and to the Supreme Court in February.

Both civil courts, which Fifa does not permit to oversee football disputes, dismissed the appeals, ruling that the matter should have been filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The long-running dispute has already antagonised chief sponsor MTC, which in December last year indicated it will end its 15-year backing of the NPL this September when the N$15 million earmarked for the 2019/20 campaign will be forfeited should the top flight not have kicked off by then.

Co-sponsor FNB Namibia also expressed dissatisfaction with the status quo.

"Along with all Namibians who love the game, we are not satisfied with how this ordeal is currently playing out, and for everyone's sake we do hope that football will finally resolve its issues and resume," said FNB Namibia sponsorships and promotions manager Gordon Pokolo.

"Football has already lost nine months of no action and we are currently facing a pandemic in Covid-19 that will most certainly not allow for any football to be played until such a time it is safe to do so, meaning the planned 2019/20 football season is lost to Namibia," he added.