Malawi Electoral Commission Opens Bid to Supply PPE for COVID-19

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah (file photo).
14 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is inviting sealed bids from eligible bidders for supply and delivery of COVID-19 personal protective materials ahead of the July 2 fresh presidential election.

The materials include 100ml bottle hand sanitisers (367,000 of them); box of 50 surgical masks (81,800); box of 100 gloves (40,940); 500ml bottle with pump of liquid hand wash soap -- anti bacterial (20,000); 175g tablet hand wash soap -- anti bacterial (50,000); 20-litre plastic buckets with tap (41,000) and 20-litre plastic basins (41,000).

The bidding was made public on Wednesday and ends this Friday (two days) and delivery shall be within 7 days of being granted the bid.

MEC says the bidding will be conducted in accordance with the open National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures contained in the Government of Malawi's Public Procurement Legal Framework and is open to all bidders.

Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information and inspect the bidding documents from MEC offices at Chisankho House, 1st Floor, off Chileka Road, opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

A complete set of bidding documents in English may be purchased by interested bidders or their representatives at MEC cash office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of MK10,000 per tender document and collected from the office of the procurement manager during office working hours from 8.00am to 12.00pm and from 1.00pm to 4.00pm.

The method of payment will be cash or bank certified cheque and the word Bid should clearly be marked on the outer envelope with tender name and reference number must be delivered to Chisankho House

The bids should be deposited in the tender box located at the reception area -- ground floor at or before 14:00hrs local time on Friday May 15.

MEC further says all bids must be accompanied by a duly signed and stamped Bid Securing Declaration Form.

Electronic bidding will not be permitted and late bids shall be rejected.

Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidders' representatives who shall choose to attend at Chisankho House at 14:00hrs local time on Friday May 15.

"Malawi Electoral Commission does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any other bid and reserves the right to cancel the whole or in part of the procurement proceeding at any stage," said the statement.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

