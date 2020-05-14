Nigeria: We Don't Have Any Patient in Our ICU, Says Bauchi Govt

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Government has declared that there is no longer any COVID-19 patient in the state's intensive care units.

This was announced yesterday by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro, when he briefed journalists on the efforts of the state government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

Maigoro stated that out of the 182 confirmed cases in the state, 23 have fully recovered from the disease and discharged.

He said: "As at today in Bauchi State, we don't have any COVID-19 patient in our intensive care units, and also we don't have any severe cases of the virus.

"For COVID-19, you must wait for 14 days to see the level of condition of the patients whether they show any symptom of the virus or not.

"Immediately you get the first test result, you can discharge the patient if it is negative because the pattern in Nigeria that a patient eho tested negative for the first time will also be negative in the second test.

"So far, we have not put any of our patients on ventilation since the outbreak of COVID-19 disease in the state."

The commissioner for health also said that the transmission of COVID-19 from mother to child has not been proved.