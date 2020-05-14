Nigeria: Opposition Parties Raise Concerns Over Gambari's Appointment As New CoS

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Abuja — The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari's appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

Gambari, a diplomat and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, replaced late Abba Kyari, who died of coronavirus complications in April, as CoS.

The Coalition in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said they welcome Gambari's appointment with caution, and will watch the CoS closely as he resumes duties at the Presidential Villa.

CUPP alleged that Gambari supported the 'evil execution' of late Ken Saro Wiwa and the annulment of June 12 election.

It said it was aware that Gambari was a die-hard agent of the late military dictator Sani Abacha.

The coalition urged Gambari to use the experience he has garnered on the global stage to pull out the president "from the deep pit of incompetence where he has sunk into," adding that it will hold him responsible for his actions.

CUPP said: "We remind him that with his new appointment, he has been placed in a strategic position to help redirect the country from the path of destruction which his boss has been moving it to. He should stand up and be counted among those interested in the repositioning of the country so that history can be fair to him at the end of his assignment."

Read the original article on This Day.

