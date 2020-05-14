Zimbabwe: Innovators Launch Digital Learning Management System

14 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Young innovators under the banner SMBLO, have launched digital learning management system that enables schools to educate their students online.

The system provides schools with the ability to create lessons, tests and assignments, create virtual classrooms with automated reports.

This management system was created during the countrywide lockdown, a period of uncertainty of what would become of the education sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on statistics conducted by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Zimbabwe has 902,327 students in pre-primary, 2,788,693 in primary, 1,953,352 in secondary and 1,354,863 in tertiary institutions. This translates to almost 7 million students who will be out of school during this time.

Said co-founder Amanda Marufu:

"We have worked hard to create a working solution to ensure that school kids do not suffer from this pandemic. The SMBLO team came together compelled to develop a working solution by the beginning of the Second Term. The platform was created with simplicity in mind, creating an easy to use solution for everyone regardless of tech proficiency."

The other co-founder are Nigel Misi and Tawanda Chitongo.

Having released preliminary videos on WhatsApp approaching their launch they were able to garner support from parents and schools alike gaining them a total of 1000 registered students.

SMBLO has also been in talks with schools in the rural areas of Zimbabwe and are working diligently to create programs that will allow students from low income homes to access the platform while adhering to social distancing.

These include the Sponsor-A-Student Program and the development of a data provision system that will give data to the students that need it.

At a cost-effective $1 per month fee, this is a solution that was created to make sure that there is no child left behind in the quest to educate all.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.