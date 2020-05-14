Zimbabwe: Schoolboy Burglar (17) Shot Dead

A FORM Four pupil at Nemakonde High School, suspected to be a burglar, was shot and killed last Saturday night after being found inside a house in Orange Groove, Chinhoyi.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name is still being withheld, reportedly broke into the house at around 11pm, apparently to steal cash and some valuables.

He was found hiding in the pantry armed with a machete and a garden fork, before he was shot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Some of the family members were sleeping except for one who was watching television who heard some noise in the house," he said.

"He went on to check and discovered that one of the bedrooms at the house had been tampered with and alerted other family members."

The family members suspected there was an intruder inside the house and conducted a search and the boy was found hiding in the pantry.

"One of the family members then armed himself with a pistol and fired several shots, leading to the death of the suspect," said Asst Comm Nyathi. "A report was then made to police.

"We are still carrying out investigations to ascertain what actually happened. We are also still waiting for the post-mortem results."

Last year, a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to an effective two years in prison for stealing two cars in Harare.

He was initially sentenced to three years by Harare magistrate, Mrs Babra Mateko, before she suspended one year on condition that he did not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Police in 2018 arrested a 16-year-old Dzivaresekwa boy after he allegedly stole a Honda Fit he had hired at Chitubu Shopping Centre in Glen Norah.