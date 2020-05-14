Malawi: Chiefs Demand Malawi Border Closure

Chiefs in Mzimba have demanded that the government closes Songwe border in Karonga as a strict coronavirus (Covid-19) preventive measure.

The traditional leaders said this during a meeting with health officials at M'mbelwa district council on Wednesday.

Group village headman Kapokoro Kumwenda said there is a sharp rise of coronavirus in the region because the border is still open despite the threat of the disease from Tanzania.

"In addition, we need a quarantine centre in Karonga. All truck drivers coming from Tanzania should be quarantined there before they proceed into the country," he said.

The chiefs have since endorsed the council suggestion to turn the old Mzimba district hospital into an isolation centre for coronavirus patients.

Director of Health and Social Services for the district Dr. Lumbani Munthali agreed with the traditional leaders that there was need to close the Songwe border as well as establish a covod-19 quarantine centre at the border.

