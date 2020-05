Somalia military court has sentenced four guards found guilty of killing commander for Gorgor 1st Battalion Major Mohamed Abukar of the Somali National.

The armed court has sentenced two of the people 5 years of prison while 2 others were handed death sentence after they were found guilty of killing Major Mohamed Abikar.

Major Mohamed Abikar was gunned down in front of Nasa Hablood Hotel while spending some time in Mogadishu after security guards sprayed his car on 19 October 2019.