Somalia: SNA Kills 5 Alshabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle

Somali National Army have killed Alshabab official and a group of fighters in lower Shabelle.

According to the military, they conducted the operation between Janaale town and Qaryoley district of lower Shabelle and killed 5 Alshabab militant members.

Commander Abdihamid Mohamed who talked to the media said they also killed a leader named Abdi Muhsin Sheikh Hussein.

The commander of the ground forces said they will continue with the operations even though it is not the first time the military claimed they have killed Alshabab members.

