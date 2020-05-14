Cameroon-United Nations - Peace-Seeking Allies

President Paul Biya received in audience yesterday the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa, François Louncény Fall.

Promoting peace and stability, social cohesion and the use of non-violent means to find lasting solution to differences are cardinal principles Cameroon and the United Nations abide by. On May 13, 2020, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya received in audience the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa, François Louncény Fall, in the course of which they held talks on security, integration and the current global health challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN top official said he equally discussed the situation in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon and was encouraged by the determination of President Biya to continue working for peace and stability, and revealed the availability of the United Nations SG in partnering with Cameroon tackle the pandemic. On January 21, 2019, François Louncény Fall who was in Cameroon for an official visit met with the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, and the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo and discussed on government's priorities in resolving the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the situation in Central Africa and cross-border security challenges such as the insurgencies of Boko Haram. François Louncény Fall expressed satisfaction when President Paul Biya convened the Major National Dialogue on September 30 to October 4, 2019 to discuss solutions to the crisis in Cameroon's two Engish speaking regions. In April 2017, when President Paul Biya ordered for internet to be instated in the North West and South West Regions, François Louncény Fall in a release on April 21, 2017 while welcoming with relief the decision of the President expressed his wish for Cameroonians to remain patriotic and avoid the use of the internet to incite hatred or violence. The United Nations and François Louncény Fall have always preached and supported peace efforts in resolving conflicts both in Cameroon and elsewhere in the sub region. The current Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions has the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a UN agency as implementing partner.