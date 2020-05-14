Cameroon: Reconstruction of NW/SW - Annual Plan, Budget Validated

The Steering Committee of the presidential plan yesterday adopted annual plan for the two regions to run from May 2020 to April 2021 with a budget of FCFA 36 billion, 321 million.

An operation annual plan and the budget of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW) has been adopted by the Steering Committee of the programme that met on May 13, 2020. Deliberations during the work of the first session of the Committee unfolded under the chair of the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister's Office, Confiance Ebune as President and the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Cameroon, Jean Luc Stalon as Co-president. Going by the annual plan presented by the National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW, Paul Tasong, FCFA 36 billion 321 million is the budget for the execution of earmarked projects from May 2020 to April 2021. The plan drawn on the three priority areas comprising social cohesion, rebuilding damaged infrastructure and revitalizing the economy followed a socio-economic assessment by the government of Cameroon to estimate the impact of the crisis. As concerns the rebuilding of infrastructures, 60 schools will be constructed within the one year period in the North West Region and 45 schools in the South West Region with an estimated cost of FCFA 10 billion. Some 25 health centres will in the same period be constructed in the North West Region and 20 in the South West Region. A total of 155 water points with solar systems will be constructed in both regions at the unit cost of FCFA 33 million. With regards to the revitalization of the economy particularly in the domain of agricultural production, some 1,000 hectares of farm land will be reestablished in the North West Region and 700 hectares in the South West Region at the estimated cost of FCFA 1 billion 200 million. Cattle and cash crop markets will be constructed in both regions as well as the solar ovens built for drying of cocoa and general equipment to farmers. On social cohesion, two sensitisation and outreach campaigns will be carried out in each of the regions, roofing materials for houses provided in the spirit of building back better. Lost administrative documents will be reestablished for 30,000 citizens in each of the regions. Jean Luc Stalon on his part presented the estimated damages caused by the crisis in the two regions noting a total of 174 schools being destroyed in the South West Region and 119 in the North West Region. Roads, water points, bridges, health centers, houses and personal documents amongst others are other areas destroyed and which require rehabilitation. In his closing remarks, Confiance Ebune said the approval of the budget and plan marks a decisive step for effective work to begin. He called on the solidarity of partners for the realisation of all outlined projects and urged the respect of all government measures prescribed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.