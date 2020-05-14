Cameroon: Fight Against COVID-19 - Ministers Clarify Different Government Measures

The Minister of Communication chaired a joint press conference in Yaounde on May 13, 2020.

The Ministers of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze and Public Health, Manaouda Malachie during a joint press conference with the Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi on May 13, 2020 in Yaounde gave clarifications on the implementation of the measures put in place by the government to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Answering questions on what is done to ensure that government continue to function and play its regalian mission in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze said proposals on readjusting the 2020 State budget were on the way. He stated the level at which government has gone to implement the measures prescribed by the Head of State, Paul Biya on April 30, 2020 intended to support and ease the situation of enterprises hard hit by the pandemic. For instance, concerning financial support to company through the allocation of a special envelopes of CFAF 25 billion for the clearance of stocks of Value Added Tax credit awaiting reimbursement, Minister Louis Paul Motaze said that last week, government made available FCFA 15 billion and stated that the remaining FCFA 10 billion is also available. He disclosed that officials of the Taxation Department are working on the list of beneficiary enterprises. The Minister of Public Health on his part, answered questions relating to the assistance and relations between government and the individual local researchers focused on seeking for treatment of the pandemic. He cited the case of the Archbishop of Douala, Samuel Kleda stating the Ministry's officials as well as other researchers have had talks with him. He said the specimen of his medicine is following testing procedures. He said government was also supporting other researchers in the search for the treatment. Answering other questions on the fact that talks about the pandemic mostly focus on money through support coming in from Cameroon's development partners, the Minister said treatment of positive cases is entirely sponsored by the government. He also talked of the setting up of treatment centres and other facilities related to the pandemic. Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze corroborated his Public Health colleague by stating that the finances are also used to cater for other socio-economic aspects of the pandemic and keep government machinery moving. The Health Minister also said that the resumption of classes early tentatively announced for June 1, 2020 will depend on the level of the evolution of the pandemic All the cabinet ministers called for responsibility by each individual in fighting coronavirus pandemic which is for their personal protection and those around them. They reiterated the imperative to respect the restrictive measures concerning social distancing and wearing of protective masks.