Malawi: Mozambicans Overwhelm Chikwawa Hospital - Use Uncharted Routes to Enter Malawi

14 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Health workers at Ngabu Rural Hospital in Chikwawa say the health facility is overwhelmed with Mozambicans who seek medical attention and have since asked the government for protective gear against coronavirus.

An official Griffin Banda says the hospital gets 1,200 patients from Mozambique every month which threatens lives of health workers as well as other patients and Malawians in view of the covid-19.

"They use unchartered routes to come to Malawi, they take advantage of our porous borders.

"When we ask them their home, they lie that they come from Malawi," said Banda.

He said some of them use Sojini or Mazoma island to get to Malawi, saying sometimes they use east bank.

Chikhwawa and Nsanje districts are entirely surrounded by Mozambique.

There were no immediate comments from authorities in Malawi and Mozambique on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

