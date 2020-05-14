Sudan: Intensive Efforts to Contain Political Crisis

Khartoum — Khartoum witnessed, Wednesday evening and Thursday morning intensive contacts carried out by the different political parties to contain the political crisis broke out between the Cabinet and the Sovereign Council.

The Sovereign Council has earlier issued a press release pointing out that there is a consensus on relieving the Federal Minister of Health from his post but, later on, it deleted the new from its social media websites.

The Council of Ministers denied what was included in the SC statement, but the SC republished the news in its websites again.

SUNA learnt that a number of the Council of Ministers, the Sovereign Council, leaderships of the Forces of Freedom and Change, national and independent figures are currently exerting enormous efforts to contain the crisis , curb its complications and reach understanding that would diffuse the crisis.

Mediator who demanded anonymity, in press statement to SUNA expressed confidence over the ability of all parties to overcome these differences.