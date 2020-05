Khartoum — The regular Epidemiological report of the Federal Ministry of Health has announced registration of new 157 cases of the Coronavirus Pandemic in including 10 fatalities.

The report showed that the new cases registered as follows:

Khartoum State 120, Gezira State 22, sennar 6, South Kordofan 5, Al-Gadarif 2 and South Darfur 2 cases.

"The total number of the infections since the outbreak of the disease reached 1818 cases in addition 90 fatalities and 25 recovered cases" the report added.