Sudan Address IOM On Sudanese Stuck Abroad

14 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan permanent mission in Geneva addressed the International Organization of Immigration (IMO) to review means for backing up government's efforts aimed at assisting the Sudanese citizens stuck abroad due to the COVID-19.

The Foreign Ministry said in statement issued, Thursday that the move comes in the context of the national efforts to encounter the COVID-19.

The statement added that the mission is in continuous contact with the World Health Organization to monitor developments in the epidemic internationally.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

