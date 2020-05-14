Rwanda: RwandAir Secures Deal to Transport Fish From Tanzania to Europe

12 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The national carrier RwandAir announced on Tuesday, May 12 that it had secured a deal with Tanzania that will see the airline transport cargo from Mwanza airport to Brussels, Belgium.

"Today we inaugurated our cargo flight from Mwanza to Brussels which will be transporting fish to Europe," the airline said in a tweet.

This is a deal that first emerged last year when news circulated that Tanzanian and Rwandan officials were in talks to enable RwandAir to ferry fish from northern Tanzania to overseas markets, especially Europe.

Yvonne Makolo, the carrier's chief executive officer confirmed that they "have been in talks for a while" and that the arrangement will enable the airline to finally help Tanzania take their cargo to European markets.

"Since we are flying to Europe, we are combining cargo from here (Rwanda) and Mwanza," she said in an interview.

Makolo said they are particularly ferrying fresh produce from Kigali and fish from Mwanza.

The deal was reportedly expected to provide relief for Lake Zone fish traders, who have, for a long time, been seeking an alternative airline to transport their products abroad.

Wholesale fish traders have been relying on Entebbe and Nairobi airports, which they say is costly.

RwandAir has been operating cargo flights, a model it adopted after countries imposed travel bans due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many airlines across the world ground their planes.

The national carrier currently operates cargo flights to Brussels, London and Guangzhou in China.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.