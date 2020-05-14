Rwanda: Health Minister Pays Tribute to Nurses, Midwives

Each year on May 12, Rwanda and the world at large observs the international day of nurses and midwives.

In Rwanda, the Minister of Health on Tuesday joined the nurses and midwives to celebrate their incredible contribution to the country's health sector, and by extension to the Rwandan population.

Globally, nurses form the core of the frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line on a daily basis to fight the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic that has been registered in all parts of the world, including Rwanda.

This year's celebration was held under the theme; "Nurses: A voice to Lead-Nursing the World to Health", and the minister of health Dr. Daniel Ngamije appreciated the efforts of these frontline workers who comprise a majority of the healthcare providers.

"We particularly thank you for being on the frontline to fight COVID-19 and urge you to maintain your efforts and resilience to defeat the pandemic just as we did for other outbreaks", the minister said in a statement.

Whereas 285 cases have been registered in Rwanda, and out of these, 150 people have been fully treated and discharged, and no death has been recorded in Rwanda.

All these efforts, according to the minister, nurses have played a major part.

The nurses' role in Rwanda is also recognized through their contribution towards the effort to reduce the burden of maternal and child mortality, HIV/AIDs, malaria and other communicable diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minster also urged these workers on the first line of Rwanda's health defence to all join the Rwanda Nurses and Midwives Union (RNMU) and the National Council of Nurses and Midwives (NCNM) to be able to coordinate better.

This, as he says, will help in the regulation of the profession.

Ngamije pledged his ministry's solidarity and continued support needed for more significant impact by the nurses and midwives in the country.

This day was first celebrated in 1974 in the memory of the birth of Florence Nightingale in 1820.

Florence Nightingale, was a British social reformer and statistician, and the founder of modern nursing who came to prominence while serving as a manager and trainer of nurses during the Crimean War, in which she organised care for wounded.

INTERNATIONAL NURSING AND MIDWIFERY DAY: "This is an opportune time to recognize your valuable contribution to reducing the burden of Maternal and Child Mortality, HIV/AIDS, #malaria and other communicable diseases," @DrDanielNgamije pic.twitter.com/wzqkmLwGLs

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) May 12, 2020