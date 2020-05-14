Kenya: Wajir Residents Urged Not to Go to Somalia

12 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Wajir County residents have been urged to reconsider travelling to Somalia amid regional spread of the new coronavirus.

On Monday, Wajir recorded two more cases of Covid-19 bringing the total in the county to 11.

Officials at the county's health department say all the 11 cases were imported from Somalia.

They point to the long porous Kenya-Somalia border where security agencies and disease surveillance teams are facing challenges monitoring movement of people.

Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Mukhtar said the two cases reported Monday were out of seven samples tested at the regional laboratory in the county.

Mr Mukhtar said the patients, who hail from Eldas and Tarbaj, are asymptomatic and are currently getting medical attention in different isolation centres.

Unlike the other cases which involved livestock traders returning from business trips in Somalia, the positive case in Eldas is a Muslim preacher (tabliq) who returned from Somalia recently.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.