Malawians Stranded in South Africa As They Are Forced to Pay for Evacuation Buses

Hundreds of Malawians, hit by prolonged lockdown in South Africa, are in despair and stranded as they are forced to pay for buses which were supposed to evacuate them.

The Malawians assembled on agreed points in Johannesburg, Cape Town and other areas hoping that they would flee the lockdown.

However, they have been told on arrival at the designated points that the buses are not free.

Pastor Yusuf Phiri who is in South Africa says the situation is pathetic as most of the Malawians, having not worked for two months due to lock down, have no money to pay for the fares to Malawi to flee the lockdown.

Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa Gloria Bamusi said the buses were hired by some Malawians living in South Africa.

"What the government of Malawi did was to get clearance to allow the buses leave South Africa and pass through Zimbabwe and Mozambique as public transport is banned in those countries," said Bamusi.

She said the government has nothing to do with the cost of travel.