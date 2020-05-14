Malawians Stranded in South Africa As They Are Forced to Pay for Evacuation Buses

14 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Hundreds of Malawians, hit by prolonged lockdown in South Africa, are in despair and stranded as they are forced to pay for buses which were supposed to evacuate them.

The Malawians assembled on agreed points in Johannesburg, Cape Town and other areas hoping that they would flee the lockdown.

However, they have been told on arrival at the designated points that the buses are not free.

Pastor Yusuf Phiri who is in South Africa says the situation is pathetic as most of the Malawians, having not worked for two months due to lock down, have no money to pay for the fares to Malawi to flee the lockdown.

Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa Gloria Bamusi said the buses were hired by some Malawians living in South Africa.

"What the government of Malawi did was to get clearance to allow the buses leave South Africa and pass through Zimbabwe and Mozambique as public transport is banned in those countries," said Bamusi.

She said the government has nothing to do with the cost of travel.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.