Zimbabwe: Madhuku Blasts Police, Army Over Lockdown Brutalities

Photo: Munashe Chokodza/263Chat
Police (file photo).
14 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Opposition NCA leader, Lovemore Madhuku says the use of excessive force by the country's security apparatus while enforcing the country's lockdown measures was a serious violation on citizens' rights.

Madhuku is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's political parties grouping coalescing under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) forum.

Since the lockdown was declared by Mnangagwa March this year, there have been reports of brutalities visited upon ordinary citizens accused of violating measures imposed against the spread of coronavirus.

In a virtual interaction with social workers Tuesday, Madhuku said state brutality on citizens was wrong.

"Security forces can only use reasonable force when reasonable force is called for," said the constitutional lawyer.

"As a general rule, enforcement of lockdown statutory instruments does not require the use of force by security forces.

"The security forces are there to arrest people if they are posing a danger and from there, the legal processes of prosecution will take place; not to use excessive force."

Madhuku added, "You cannot justify force in issues that you are enforcing measures related to Covid-19. Once a law has been put as an SI (Statutory Instrument), that law has any other effect like any other law. So, there is no specific measure of enforcement that is peculiar during lockdown," he said.

Madhuku said security forces could only use force where there was resistance.

"Security forces are not required at all to use force whether to disperse people or anything, they have to follow established procedures.

"Only if there is resistance, you would use force. The use of force is wrong and unlawful and must be totally condemned," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhuku has said government was supposed to provide food to starving citizens during the lockdown.

"Government, in responding to Covid-19 and imposing lockdowns, has acted in good measure.

"There is a temptation that if you do things for good measure, you tend to forget that there are some certain basic rights you have to respect; that has not happened.

"The government has an obligation of providing food to vulnerable members of the community and unfortunately this has not been very forthcoming," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.