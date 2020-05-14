Zimbabwe: Mutodi Says Tormented By War Vets Moyo and Mutsvangwa, Asks for Prayers

Controversial Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi has appealed for prayers to save his skin from ex-combatants Sibusiso Moyo and Chris Mutsvangwa he claims were out to harm him.

This is after the tiff between Mutodi and Moyo moved to another level this week when the country's Foreign Affairs Minister was forced to issue a statement distancing government from the Goromonzi MP's public criticism of Tanzanian President John Magufuli's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the east African country.

Mutodi had tweeted: "His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli's Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases with prayers, but without a lockdown, while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with a lockdown and masks. An insight into how managers can be gamechangers."

This forced Moyo into a panic issuing of a statement distancing the Zimbabwean government from the statement.

But in a letter he sent to him Wednesday, Mutodi gave Moyo a free lecture on how government operated, telling the ex-top soldier their ministries were different.

Mutodi said his ministry was "worried about the public perception on the national leadership, its image, electability and the public approval ratings of the President, your ministry focuses on foreign cooperation and diplomatic engagement".

"... Otherwise our two ministries should have been merged if they served the same purpose," he said.

Mutodi was not done lecturing the man famed for announcing the ouster of late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017.

"Having said this I wish to draw your attention to the fact that prior to the souring of Covid-19 cases in Tanzania, President J.P Magufuli's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been praised by the World Bank, which portrayed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and our own president ED Mnangagwa as copying Western strategies in dealing with the outbreak."

He added, "Additionally, President Magufuli has himself reportedly commended on the Ugandan response and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying authorities were inflating the number of cases in order to get international financial support.

"Suffice to say this, I wish to remind you that his Excellency the president of the United States of America Donald Trump has described the coronavirus pandemic as a 'Chinese virus' and you have not heard mike Pompeo, who occupies the same office as yours commending in public in disapproval of his government official's stance.

"Your public statement, which could have been sufficiently dealt with by a diplomatic correspondence to the Tanzanian Embassy if it mattered, has divided public opinion first on definition and meaning of government and whether you had become its Prime Minister in charge of the two ministries."

Mutodi copied his letter to Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda.

The Zanu PF legislator also took to his favourite communication channel, twitter to ask for divine intervention against Moyo and Mutsvangwa.

"Living in fear of the Chris Mutsvangwa-SB Moyo coalition. I hope it won't resort to wartime tactics. Appealing for prayers," Mutodi posted on twitter.