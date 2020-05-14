Kenya: Old Town Residents in Desperate Need of Fresh Drinking Water

14 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Residents of Old Town in Mombasa are complaining of not being able to have access to clean fresh water, after the area was put under lockdown.

In an interview with Citizen TV Timberland Athman, a resident of Old Town, said that the water provided by the county government is salty water is not fit for human consumption.

SALTY WATER

"Baada ya sisi kuanza kujitetea hapo ndio walianza kuleta maji, tena maji ambayo wanaleta ni ile ya salty water, maji ya chumvi, sio fresh water. Ni maji ambayo tumewauliza je, ni safe kunywa hii maji? Wanasema hapana hii maji ni ya kufanya usafi wa nyumba na kuogea," he said.

Mr Athman however commended the county government of Mombasa for efforts in ensuring that Old Town residents have essential services, including supplying of food.

However, some of the food items being distributed cannot be consumed by others who maybe having certain ailments that require special diets.

LOCKDOWN

Earlier this month Governor Hassan Joho rolled out a raft of measures to help caution the residents of Old Town from the adverse effects of the cessation of movement into and out of the area.

These include opening of makeshift markets selling foodstuffs, temporary medical facilities places at different areas in Old town and water bowsers.

Old Town was put under lockdown by the government following the daily increased numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases coming from the area.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.