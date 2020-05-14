Ghana: GCB Donates Water Storage Tanks to Market Centres

14 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GCB Bank Limited has donated forty water storage tanks to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for distribution to markets in Accra, Tema and other parts of the country.

The Ministry would distribute the tanks among selected metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies for allocation to the beneficiary market centres.

The Rambo 1000 tanks would serve as alternative sources for storage of water for traders and commuters as well as members of the public for handwashing and other uses in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the market centres and communities.

The donation of the tanks was in response to a request to the bank by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and some metropolitan assemblies especially the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as part of the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, who handed over the tanks to the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, at a short ceremony at the premises of the AMA in Accra, the bank had partnered the Government of Ghana and other state agencies in the fight to contain this canker called coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We have donated cash to the National COVID-19/MOH Response Team, Veronica buckets, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to various health facilities across the country," he said.

Mr Sowah indicated that the bank had made substantial contributions in the fight against the pandemic but felt this was special because of the need to address the congestion in the markets and ensure social distancing.

Mr Amoah who is also the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South (Aburi) Constituency, expressed the government's appreciation to GCB Bank and promised that the donation to the markets would lead to better arrangements and provision of water in our major markets.

He entreated other corporate institutions and individuals to emulate the example of GCB.

The Chief Executive of the AMA, Mohammed Nii Adjei-Sowah, praised the bank for being a good neighbour and philanthropic organisation.

