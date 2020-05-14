Ghana: 25 MDA Receive 30 Waste Containers

Twenty-five municipal and district assemblies in the Greater Accra Region yesterday received 30 waste containers worth GH¢780,000 from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) to help in addressing sanitation issues.

The beneficiaries included: Tema West, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ga North, Ga East, Ga South, Weija/Gbawe, La Nkwatanang-Madina, Adentan, Ablekuma West, Ayawaso East, Kpone Katamanso, Korle-Klottey, Krowor, Ashiaman and La Dade Kotopon.

The donation which was part of Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP) under the Ministry was funded by the government and the African Development Bank.

The Minister for the Ministry, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah in making the presentation said the waste containers which were the first consignment were manufactured in Ghana and would assist the assemblies improve sanitation in the city.

"The waste containers would help the assemblies in the collection of garbage from the markets, homes within the city to improve sanitation," she stressed.

She said the objective of the donation would help increase access to improved sanitation and hygiene with improved livelihood.

The Minister commended the assemblies for their contribution in ensuring the city is rid of garbage.

The Minister stressed the need for the public to ensure good sanitation practices during this raining period to ensure there was no spread of communicable diseases such as cholera.

Mrs Dapaah urged the public to abide by the good sanitation practice such as washing of hands under running water with soap during this COVID-19.

"It is an offence to litter around and people must endeavour to desist from such practice to prevent flooding," she added.

She commended the security agencies and local government and service providers for collaborating with the Ministry in ensuring a clean environment.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Adentan Assembly, Mr Daniel Alex Nii-Noi Adumuah on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the Ministry for the gesture.

He said the waste containers were coming at the right time to assist the assemblies in garbage collection.

Mr Adumuah assured that the containers would be used for its intended purpose, adding that they would be maintained to expand its lifespan.