Ghana: Premier Clubs' Representatives for Autonomous League Committee

14 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Following the decision of the Executive Council to start the process leading to the Premier League going autonomous, the elite division clubs have nominated three persons as their representatives to serve on the Autonomous Premier League Committee.

According to the Ghanafa.org, the three representatives selected at a meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020, include Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Mr John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the CEO of Inter Allies Football Club.

It would be recalled that the Executive Council on May, 8, 2020 announced that a committee will be instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide on its two representatives to serve on the five-member committee at its next meeting.

A couple of names have been bandied around including vice president of the GFA, Mr Mark Addo, and Executive Council member Randy Abbey, as possible additions to the committee.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.