Ghana: Premier Clubs' Representatives for Autonomous League Committee

Following the decision of the Executive Council to start the process leading to the Premier League going autonomous, the elite division clubs have nominated three persons as their representatives to serve on the Autonomous Premier League Committee.

According to the Ghanafa.org, the three representatives selected at a meeting on Monday, May 11, 2020, include Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Mr John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the CEO of Inter Allies Football Club.

It would be recalled that the Executive Council on May, 8, 2020 announced that a committee will be instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide on its two representatives to serve on the five-member committee at its next meeting.

A couple of names have been bandied around including vice president of the GFA, Mr Mark Addo, and Executive Council member Randy Abbey, as possible additions to the committee.