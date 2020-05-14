Ghana: COVID-19 - Adolf Armah Advises Ghanaians to Stay Safe

14 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

One-time Africa's second best footballer in 1979 and a member of the 1978 Black Stars team, Adolf Armah, has advised Ghanaians to adhere to safety protocols in order to avoid contracting or spreading the covid-19.

"It is important to stay home to avoid catching the virus, unless it is extremely crucial to go out," he said.

Speaking to the media from his base in the United States, he warned that the corona virus pandemic is real as many people have died.

Mr Armah also cautioned football fans to be mindful of the May 9 Disaster and behave responsibly anytime they go to the stadium to watch football matches.

The former Black Stars skipper and Accra Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo stated that many football fans have not learnt from the May 9 incident, and urged the media to do more education on crowd violence and hooliganism.

He also tasked footballers and other sportsmen and women not to get overwhelmed by events and not train.

"Training and discipline are the two most important weapons in sports, and I want to advise our sportsmen and women to train regularly, but indoors."

Adolf Amarh, otherwise known as Rolandanster or Midfield Marshall, also played for Manchester United, African Sports in Cote d'voire, Zamalek in Egypt and other clubs in Gabon, UAE and Qatar.

He also coached Rising Stars and Hearts for a short period before moving to the USA.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

