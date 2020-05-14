Ghana: 8 Perish in Accident At Brimso

Kibi — Eight people died in an accident that occurred on the Accra to Kumasi highway last Tuesday.

Three others sustained various injuries in the accident and have been sent to the Kibi Government Hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent to the morgue at the same hospital for autopsy.

Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, the Eastern Regional Commander of the MTTD, Chief Superintendent Prince Jude explained that the accident occurred at Brimso near the Akyem Asiakwa Junction in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at about 8:30pm.

He explained further that it involved a Mercedes Sprinter bus with registration number EN 512-20 which had 11 people on board and a Mercedes Cargo truck with registration number AS 5280-N.

He said the Mercedes Sprinter bus which was following another Sprinter bus was speeding from Accra direction towards Kumasi.

He said upon reaching the said spot, the Mercedes Sprinter bus crashed into the Mercedes cargo truck which had developed a mechanical fault and has been parked in the middle of the road with a driver and a mechanic beneath who were trying to fix it.

Chief Superintendent Prince Jude said the Mercedes Sprinter bus driver and three passengers on board his vehicle died on the spot while the driver of the Mercedes cargo truck who was under the truck helping the mechanic to fix it was also killed.

Three others out of the injured passengers on board the Mercedes Sprinter bus who were rushed to the Engrisi Government Hospital also died on arrival while one other has been treated and discharged.

The rest of the injured were transferred to the Kibi Government Hospital for treatment.