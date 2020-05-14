South Africa: COVID-19/Lockdown Lifeline - Loan Guarantee System Opens Up

14 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

A loan guarantee scheme for businesses with an annual turnover of less than R300m has just been launched. Announced in April by President Cyril Ramaphosa, it is an economic lifeline that comes as many firms are sinking.

The National Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday 13 May that a scheme involving loans with government guarantees aimed at helping companies "meet some of their operational expenses" had been activated on 12 May.

"Funds borrowed through this scheme can be used for operational expenses such as salaries, rent and lease agreements, contracts with suppliers, etc," the Treasury announced.

The initial set of participating banks -- Absa, First National Bank, Investec, Mercantile Bank, Nedbank and Standard Bank -- can now begin rolling out the loans.

The initiative is certainly welcome. Operational expenses are essentially the money a company spends to keep its day-to-day operations humming, so it really is a lifeline -- no one is going on an acquisition binge with this cash. But it is also the kind of money that gets paid to other businesses, so it helps to keep others afloat beyond the recipients with money circulating through the economy which would have otherwise been absent.

"Government and commercial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.