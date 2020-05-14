South Africa: We All Lose When We Exclude Refugees, Asylum Seekers and Migrants

analysis

As Covid-19 diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics become available, we must ensure equal, and affordable access for not only citizens, but for everyone in South Africa, including refugees, asylum seekers and migrants (irrespective of legal status and documentation).

One hard truth about Covid-19 is that it knows no borders. For this reason, government's approach to tackling the pandemic must be all-inclusive and non-discriminatory, especially in the context of deepening unemployment, cyclical poverty as well as the racial and economic inequalities that exist in our society.

Besides this moral obligation, South Africa has a legal mandate under Section27 of the Constitution to enforce equal access to healthcare services for all. Moreover, the ratification of the United Nations Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) on 12 October 2018 implies that all migrants, refugees and asylum seekers (documented and undocumented), shall be ensured their rights in full.

As a host country, the government has a duty to provide access to essential health and social protection services for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants (and their children), through the current Covid-19 response and economic recovery programmes.

In our quest to contain the virus and combat the associated socio-economic impacts, particularly on vulnerable communities, we...