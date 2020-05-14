Zimbabwe: Ministry Decentralises General Nurse Recruitment Due to COVID-19

14 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has decentralised the general nurse and midwifery recruitment exercise as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In a Tuesday memo, then secretary for Health Agnes Mahomva advised Provincial Medical Directors that all the interviews for shortlisted candidates for general nursing and midwifery training for May 2020 will be conducted at the selected schools from 11 to 15 May with candidates being interviewed from their catchment areas.

"Interviews for Midwifery training May 2020 Intake will be conducted at the individual Midwifery Schools.

"The general nurses training schools will be interviewing candidates from their catchment areas for other schools and must send the daily interview results to Nursing Directorate," she said.

Mahomva said this will minimise distances travelled to interviewing centres during the period of Covid-19.

"The schools are encouraged to ensure the social distancing is observed and candidates should wear face masks and should not be 50 at a given time," said Mahomva.

However, there was confusion across provinces as many aspiring nurses thronged some centres for interviews after they received wrong information through social media.

Health Ministry Public Relations Officer, Donald Mujiri said only those who applied and were shortlisted were eligible to attend the interviews at designated centres.

Other listed centres include Bindura, Gweru, Kwekwe, Sally Mugabe, Tsholotsho, Bonda Mission, Karanda Mission and Chinhoyi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.