Tunisia: Coronavirus - No More Infection for Fourth Consecutive Day (Ministry of Health)

Tunis/Tunisia — Out of a total of 443 analyses performed, including 80 on patients already suffering from COVID-19, no more contamination has been recorded on May 13, 2020, for the third consecutive day.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the tests performed at the laboratories of Charles Nicolle Hospital (160), the Pasteur Institute (114), Fattouma Bourguiba Hospital in Monastir (113), Farhat Hached Hospital in Sousse (26), Habib Bourguiba Hospital in Sfax (28) and by the mobile laboratory of the Ministry of Defense (0) and the laboratory of the military hospital (2) revealed that 30 patients are still carriers of the virus.

Thus the number of infection is maintained at 1,032 confirmed cases out of a total of 34,323 tests performed.

The number of patients recovered is 759, which represents 75% of the total number of confirmed cases, 228 are still carriers of the virus and are still under observation, including only 5 are currently hospitalised and 45 have died as a result of COVID-19.