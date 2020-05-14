Tunisia: Some 190 Tunisians Returning From Libya Arrive At Ras Jedir Border Crossing

Tunis/Tunisia — About 190 Tunisians returning from Libya arrived at the Ras Jedir border crossing last night.

According to a security source, they will be transferred directly to the mandatory lockdown centres once the necessary security and health measures are finalised.

It Since the beginning of the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 4,500 Tunisians have returned to the country through the Ras Jedir border crossing. Nearly 300 people entered Tunisia last week. Logistical and human resources have been mobilised at the Ras Jedir border crossing to ensure safety and health measures in addition to their transport to a hotel in the region to spend their mandatory fourteen days, the governor of the region stressed.