Tunisia: Some 190 Tunisians Returning From Libya Arrive At Ras Jedir Border Crossing

13 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — About 190 Tunisians returning from Libya arrived at the Ras Jedir border crossing last night.

According to a security source, they will be transferred directly to the mandatory lockdown centres once the necessary security and health measures are finalised.

It Since the beginning of the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 4,500 Tunisians have returned to the country through the Ras Jedir border crossing. Nearly 300 people entered Tunisia last week. Logistical and human resources have been mobilised at the Ras Jedir border crossing to ensure safety and health measures in addition to their transport to a hotel in the region to spend their mandatory fourteen days, the governor of the region stressed.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.