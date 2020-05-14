Tunisia: COVID-19 - Think Tank for Development of Programmes for Women, Children and Elderly Calls for Participatory Approach

14 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Think tank for the elaboration of programmes for women, children and the elderly stressed, on Wednesday, the need to unify national efforts between different government structures and civil society components through a participatory approach to limit the economic and social repercussions due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

During this meeting, held in the presence of the Minister of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly, Asma Sehiri, the think tank set a work plan within the framework of an inclusive strategic vision based on studies and statistics and encompassing all legislative, institutional, economic, social and health aspects.

Issues related to children in general and autistic children in particular, victims of violence and discrimination and the economic and social empowerment of women were also discussed at this meeting.

Participants also called for the strengthening of assistance to older persons, emphasising the need to coordinate efforts among all stakeholders.

In this context, the Minister stressed the importance of assessing the development of Alzheimer's disease in Tunisia to put in place an action plan that encompasses the legal, social and economic aspects of this issue.

Meeting for the first time last week, the think tank is made up of experts and specialists in law, sociology, psychology, statistics, economics and many other fields.

