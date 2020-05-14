Nigeria: Court Halts Suspension of Jigawa Assembly's Ex-Majority Leader

A Jigawa State High Court sitting in Dutse wednesday halted the suspension of the former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sani Isyaku Abubakar.

In a court order with suit number Suit No: JDU/19/2020, the court directed that all parties to this suit shall maintained status quo.

Abubakar who represents Gumel constituency in the assembly, through his counsel, had dragged the state assembly, the Speaker and the Clerk to the State High Court to challenge his indefinite suspension from the assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Isa upon hearing the suit, ordered that all the rights and privileges of the suspended member must be restored pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.