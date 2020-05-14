Nigeria: Gambari Good Choice for Nigeria's Trying Moment, Says Ngige

Abuja — The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has described the choice of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as the new Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a good one.

Ngige, in a congratulatory message, described Gambari as a seasoned diplomat and scholar, who would no doubt bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new appointment as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gambari was appointed to fill the vacuum created in the Buhari administration by the death of former CoS, Mr. Abba Kyari.

In the statement issued yesterday by the Media Aide to the Minister of Labour, Mr. Emmanuel Nzomiwu, Ngige equally commended President Buhari for choosing Gambari, an aristocrat of very high intellectual background, who is also imbued with vast public service experience.

He said the President could not have made a better choice than Gambari, a renowned scholar and a front-line gladiator in international politics and diplomacy.

Ngige recalled that the new CoS had at different times in the past, distinguished himself as External Affairs Minister from January 1984 to August 1985, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations from 1990 to 1999 and Chairperson African Union Commission, among other exalted positions.

"As a former External Affairs Minister and member of Federal Executive Council (FEC), the turf is familiar for Professor Ibrahim Gambari. It is our hope that his huge knowledge of public service and wealth of experience will be brought to bear on the domestic policies of the Buhari administration and foreign policy thrust, to chart a new course in these trying times," he said.

Ngige further expressed very high optimism that Gambari would make immeasurable and invaluable contributions towards the realisation of the next level agenda of the Buhari's administration that is geared toward achieving a united, economically viable and prosperous Nigeria.

He wished the new CoS the best of luck as he embarks on his new assignment and assured him of the full cooperation of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.