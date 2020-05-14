Nigeria: Adamawa Police Arrest 14 Shilia Cultists, Recover Weapons

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Daji Sani

Yola — The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested14 Shilia cultist and recovered two tricycles and dangerous weapons.

In its effort to ensure total sanity of criminal activities being perpetrated by the radical Shilla boys in the state, the police in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroge, said the Command has made some remarkable achievement.

Ngurege said the state Command Taskforce team set up recently by the state police commissioner to curb the activities of the notorious Shila boys terrorising the residents in the state has started yielding positive results.

"The police command has so far dislodged the cultists from their hideouts at the remote sides of Jambutu, Doubeli, Wuro-Jabbe and Sanda Primary School in both Yola-North and South Local Government Areas, and apprehended 14 suspected Shilia boys.

"The Command equally recovered two tricycles with registration No. YLA 027 WZ and GRE 335 QE; 10 sharp knives, some quantity of illicit drugs, dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, among others.

"Following the formation of the taskforce team upon assumption of office by the state Police Commissioner, Olugbenga Adeyanju, frequent raiding of black spots and criminals hideouts has been intensified as a crime preventive measures, which will be sustained," he said.

The police spokesman said the commissioner of police appreciate members of the public, and further assured them that the suspects would be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation, and that the police would not relent until every member of the gang is apprehended.

Read the original article on This Day.

