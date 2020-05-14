Nigeria: Delta Establishes 100-Bed Treatment Centre

Asaba — The Delta State Government, yesterday, inaugurated a 100-bed Isolation/Treatment Centre (ITC) at the Permanent Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The facility was rehabilitated and equipped under a partnership involving the state government, the NYSC and the private sector Coalition on COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who performed the official opening ceremony on behalf of the Delta State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the facility is part of the state government's proactive measures toward an effective management of COVID-19 pandemic in the state by treating a large a number of patients, adding that the state has 17 confirmed cases currently.

Ebie said that the establishment of the centre was sequel to the directive by the federal government to NYSC to make available some of its facilities nationwide for the treatment and management of COVID-19 patients.

He also said that the state government rehabilitated the building while CACOVID provided the state-of-the-art equipment in the facility.

He thanked the private sector donors for their patriotic gesture and valuable support to Delta State in the fight against the spread of the pandemic and called for more support to win the battle.

According to the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, the inauguration of the facility has bolstered the state's capacity to deal with the pandemic.

Ononye also disclosed that the state now has the testing capacity of 4,000 samples daily and has begun the process of community testing for the COVID-19 with 19 wards in Udu Local Government Area while paying special attention on Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Governments.

He said: "This is a 100-bed isolation unit. It is fully equipped with mobile X-ray and mobile ultra-sound and every facility required to handle patients that will be treated here even though it was initially designed to be a holding centre.

"We are hoping that with the coming on board of this facility, the capacity of the state's COVID-19 response team to deal with COVID-19 related issues has been greatly enhanced."

In his remarks, the Representative of CACOVID and Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Lucky Ighade, thanked the state government for its commitment in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and assured that the CACOVID would render more support in the nearest future.

The State's Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Health, Dr. Mimmie Oseji; the State Director of Medical Services and Training, Dr. Charles Ofili and the Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Mr. Chuks Oseme were among the dignitaries that attended the inauguration ceremony.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, which has brought the total number of persons so far discharged to six while eight cases are undergoing treatment. However, the state has recorded three deaths caused by COVID-19.