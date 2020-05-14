Nigeria: Presidency - Mambila, East-West Road Won't Benefit From U.S.$311 Million Abacha Loot

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — The presidency last night said it erred when it claimed earlier that Mambila power project and East-west Road projects would benefit from the newly repatriated $311 million Sani Abacha loot.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said he regretted the error contained in the earlier statement he issued which listed the two projects along with three major projects on which the money would be spent.

According to him, the fund, being managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), would only be used to finance second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and Lagos-Ibadan expressway according to agreement reached among Nigerian, United States and British territory of Jersey governments.

Shehu said: "In an earlier statement, I had mistakenly noted that the Mambilla was one of the five priority projects to benefit from the $311 million Abacha loot under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). That error is regretted.

"Although the Mambilla and East-West expressway are regarded under the PIDF as priority projects, I have ascertained that they are exempt from the agreement signed between the Nigerian, United States and British territory of Jersey governments.

"According to the document, only the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and Lagos-Ibadan expressway will benefit from the repatriated funds. The funds are domiciled in the NSIA.

"All print and online media should please take note of this correction and make the necessary adjustments to their previous publications on the issue."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.