Nigeria: Dangote Donates 35 Patrol Cars to Lagos

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Dangote Cement Plc and the Lagos State Government wednesday, strengthened further their private-public partnership to make the state more investor-friendly with the donation of 35 fully equipped security operational cars by the company to the state government.

Presenting the cars to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Non-Executive Director of Dangote Cement, Mr. Emmanuel Ikhazobor, who led the management of the firm to Marina, Lagos House, said the gesture was part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, which was being done in appreciation of the efforts of the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make the state secure for the people and investments.

He added that the donation of the cars was in response to the challenges of securing Lagos State as a destination of choice to investors and the face that security is essential to economic development remains one of the major demands of investors.

"We are presenting 35 saloon cars today to strengthen the operations of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. We commend the government of the state for instituting a Trust Fund with the mandate of utilising donations from corporate bodies and individuals to equip the security agencies operating within the state."

According to Ikhazobor, the company decided to support the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, having being established in September 2007, because it was in direct response to the security challenges in the State such as logistics, mobility, communications and kitting.

"The donation of operational vehicles today is in continuation of our commitment to the promotion of security in Lagos State. It should be recalled that our Chairman, Aliko Dangote made donations to the Fund in the past. As a socially responsible organization, the security and well-being of our host communities remains utmost in our minds.

"Therefore, a major step towards encouraging investments and creation of employment is promoting and ensuring adequate security in our environments. This is why we at Dangote Cement, fully appreciate several initiatives by the State government in the promotion of security and a safe operating environment for business", he stated

