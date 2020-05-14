Nigeria: NSCIA Declares Nationwide Prayers Against Pandemic

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Assembly of Muslims in Nigeria has called for prayers todayto end the COVID - 19 pandemic "and rid all mankind from its devastative effects."

A statement issued last night by the chairman, Fatwa Committee of the NSCIA and chairman of AMIN, Sheikh Shariff Ibrahim Saleh Al-Hussaini, said the United Nations Secretary-General had endorsed and blessed the move, as well as most Muslim scholars and leaders worldwide.

He outlined some verses of the Holy Qur'an which must be read by Muslims in Nigeria.

Al-Hussaini said, "Based on these noble verses, and in compliance with the guidance, teachings and the tradition of the master of the prophets and messengers (may God's salutations and peace be upon him), has encouraged supplications and prayers to Allah the Almighty, at times of crisis, pandemics and other calamities that afflict people, and at all times.

"On behalf of the Fatwa Committee of NSCIA, and on the advice of His Eminence Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto, and President-General of NSCIA, and on behalf of AMIN, we call on all Muslims, and all Nigerians, Christians and followers of other religions, as well as our friends and loved ones wherever they are, to pray fervently in one voice on May 14, 2020 AD, so that God Almighty ends this pandemic.

"It is well established in the prophetic tradition that, during prayer for rain, all citizens are encouraged to go out for prayers regardless of their religion, gender or age.

"We also have the honour to seize this opportunity to renew our appeal to the leaders of all religions in the world, and in our dear country Nigeria in particular, to continue to work hard and sincerely in order to achieve peaceful co-existence in all communities."