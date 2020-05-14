South Africa: Court Appeal Over Retrenchments Adds Another Spanner to SAA Business Rescue Proceedings

analysis

The SAA business rescue practitioners and trade unions will duke it out again at the Labour Court in Johannesburg over the retrenchment of almost 5,000 workers. The rescue practitioners have launched an appeal against a recent court order that set aside retrenchment notices to workers.

The dust-up between SAA business rescue practitioners and trade unions representing workers over mass retrenchments at the troubled airline has been escalated and will further play out at the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

The SAA business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, launched an urgent appeal on Tuesday against a Labour Court ruling that ordered the duo to stop the retrenchment of almost 5,000 workers.

The appeal adds another spanner to the SAA business rescue proceedings as its success so far hinges on the retrenchment of workers to save costs at the airline. The appeal will probably prolong the rescue proceedings, which have been ongoing for five months and haven't yet yielded a firm decision about how SAA will be rescued.

Lawyers representing Matuson and Dongwana have argued that if the appeal is not dealt with on an urgent basis, the ongoing business rescue proceedings of SAA might be impacted in an "adverse and...