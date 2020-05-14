Nigeria: Uzodimma Inaugurates Testing Centre in Imo

Owerri — The Imo State Governor, Mr. Hope Uzodimma, has commissioned a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control's (NCDC) certified COVID-19 laboratory testing centre in Owerri, Imo State.

The testing centre, which is powered by Everight Diagnostics Centre (EDC), is a private sector contribution with assistance from the state government that monitored and ensured that all protocols are followed in setting up the centre in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Uzodimma said during the commissioning ceremony that Imo State has been further encouraged to carry out more tests with the establishment of the centre, emphasising that the state "is now more prepared than ever in the fight to stop the deadly disease from discomforting the people of the state."

He reiterated that with the testing centre now in Owerri, Imo people would no longer bear the huge cost of logistics and other inconveniences in taking COVID-19 samples to Abakiliki in Ebonyi State for tests, adding that the state would be commissioning another centre that would be provided by the NCDC.

The state governor commended the management of EDC for their doggedness in realising the project, and expressed his profound appreciation to the NCDC for their support to ensure that Imo State is adequately prepared to checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Chairman of EDC, Mr. Everest Okpara, who is also President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCIMA), thanked Governor Uzodimma for making out time to commission the centre personally, which goes a long way to show the seriousness he attached to the protection of life and wellbeing of Imo people.

The unveiling was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other top government officials.