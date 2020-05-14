Nigeria: Notore Distributes Relief Items in Rivers State

14 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Notore Chemical Industries Plc has cushioned the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rivers State, with the donation of truckloads of food items and relief materials to its host communities in the state and the Rivers State government.

The Group Managing Director of Notore Chemical Industries Plc, Mr. Onajite Okoloko, who was represented by the company's Group Chief Technical Officer, Bode Agagu, presented the donation to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in Port Harcourt, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the wake of the pandemic.

According to a statement, Notore, in line with its mission to enhance the quality of life and assist in cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential lockdown in Rivers State, supported state government with relief materials.

"This also is complemented by donation of food relief items directly to Notore's host communities in Alode, Koniju, and Onne.

"In addition to the donation of food items, we also embarked on community awareness campaigns to sensitise the people on the severity of the pandemic and urged them to stay cautious," the statement added.

It disclosed that the distribution of food items to Notore's host communities held in the different communities and ran from May 1 to May 5, 2020, to ensure even distribution of the materials to the most vulnerable members of the communities.

Branded T-shirts displaying COVID-19 safety and prevention measures were also shared among members of the community in addition to mounting of billboards and banners at strategic locations as well as distribution of posters on the awareness campaign.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.