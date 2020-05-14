Tunisia: Money Laundering, Arms and Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled

Tunis/Tunisia — An organised crime network specialised in the trafficking of arms, drugs and money laundering was dismantled by the National Unit for Investigation into Terrorist Crimes, under the National Guard's Counter Terrorism Directorate.

The network, composed of eight members, is active between the governorates of Kasserine and Sousse.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the National Guard, sums of money, worth around 230 thousand dinars, and five hunting rifles had been seized.

The members of the network were brought before the prosecutor at the Judicial Anti-Terrorism Division, who ordered that the case be referred to the Economic and Financial Judicial Division and that the eight individuals be prosecuted for customs crimes.