South Africa: There Are Clear Signs of Emerging Hotspots in the Townships - David Makhura

Photo: Ian Cochrane/Flickr
Soweto, Johannesburg (file photo).
14 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The premier of Gauteng says there are clear signs of emerging Covid-19 hotspots in the township, adding that the geography of the virus in the province has begun to change.

"Even if you have 40 cases in the township, it is a lot as transmission can happen very quickly if there are no interventions.

"Case numbers are still low, but we are concerned about vulnerable areas, like the townships and informal settlements. These numbers can multiply in the shortest space of time if there is no social distancing," Premier David Makhura said at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

This comes as the province recorded 2 074 cases, 1 547 recoveries and 24 deaths as of Thursday.

The City of Johannesburg remains the epicentre in Gauteng with 1 124 cases and 948 recoveries.

Areas

Of this, the E sub-district in Johannesburg - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - has the highest statistics, with 287 cases.

However, the premier noted that during the early stages of the virus in Gauteng, the province identified OR Tambo International Airport, Centurion, Sandton/Fourways and Bedfordview as hotspots.

"These were the areas where we deployed tracing teams to track down all contacts and ensure that those who are positive and their contacts are in isolation and quarantine," Makhura said.

The premier said the geography of Covid-19 hotspots was constantly changing, noting that infections after April showed that the profile of the spread had changed dramatically.

"There are now clear signs of emerging hotspots in the townships: Soweto, Orange Farm, Alex, Kathorus, KwaThema, Tembisa, Ivory Park, Soshanguve, Ennerdale, Vanderbijlpark, Pretoria West and Houghton/Yeoville," he added.

Although the sub-district breakdown in the province shows that the townships have fairly low numbers, the premier raised the concern that these low figures "are too much" because the virus can multiply in vulnerable areas.

Hotspots

"The emerging hotspots are where large numbers of people live.

"If we have 40 cases in Soshanguve, it is 40 cases too much as those cases can multiply given the vulnerability of the area," he said.

To date, out of a total of 9 815 contracts traced in the province, 7 992 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms and were subsequently released from isolation.

In addition, 48 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities across the province.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Struggling Sex Workers Get Food Aid in Botswana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.