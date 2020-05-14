Liberia: Pres. Weah Says This Is the Time to Unite Further

The President of Liberia, Dr. George Manneh Weah has called on Liberians to unite in order for us as a nation to defeat the unseen enemy, COVID 19.

His Excellency, Dr. Weah call was contained in his Unification Day Message to the people of Liberia both at home and abroad. See full text:

"SPECIAL STATEMENT BY

HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. GEORGE MANNEH WEAH

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

NATIONAL UNIFICATION DAY

May 14, 2020

Monrovia, Liberia

My fellow Liberians, today grants us another opportunity to soberly reflect on the purpose for which our country was founded. The forebearers strived through blood and tears to lay the foundation for the nation we have today. They toiled to guard every inch of its territory in order to establish an enviable system of self-governance.

When more than a century later that system became threatened by our cultural, political and even racial diversities, our progenitors developed different initiatives that highlighted characteristics to strengthen our bonds rather than those that divided us. National Unification Day; a day to reflect that wholesomeness was legislated.

This year we celebrate this day under obviously challenging circumstances - when the world is reeling from the effects of a global pandemic. The Coronavirus has altered our way of life as it afflicts many of our compatriots. But Liberians have shown remarkable resilience over the years, I am therefore confident that it wouldn't be long before we can make this crisis a thing of the past.

It is during moments like these that Liberians of all persuasion must unite against the common foe which threatens our existence. We must come together as a resilient people to harness our positive attributes and direct them to eliminating this existential threat and forging a stronger nation. The government is doing all in its powers to lead this fight. We are beginning to see some progress, but we must not let down our guard. I am counting on all Liberians to join hands in order to defeat this unseen enemy.

As we do so, let's kneel in supplication to the Almighty God for healing. I made a call to all Liberians and residents within our borders, a call to all religious leaders to observe today as a day of national prayers for our beloved nation. Liberians of all faiths must invoke God's presence and His mercy through fast and prayer. You can do so in your homes or your various places of worship; but by all means, know that once again we crave a heavenly-intervention.

Our shared belief in God has always been a creed that has guided us as a people and nation since the foundation in 1822. Humanity in general and Liberia in particular need that faith now more than ever before.

Fellow Liberians, Ladies and Gentlemen, our own history is replete with experiences of how we have basked in the abiding grace and mercy of God during moments when all hopes were lost. This is one of those moments. All of us, Christians, Muslims and all persons of faith should pray for God's divine intervention.

Fellow Liberians, this is when we all show love and devotion to country. You can't claim patriotism but opt to gain political capital out of a national crisis. Now is when we put aside the political machinations for the sake of the country. There will always be time for politicking. All of our leaders, political, business, religious, or otherwise, should lend a hand as we grapple to rid our country of the deadly virus.

I wish all Liberians at home and abroad and our foreign guests a HAPPY UNIFICATION DAY.